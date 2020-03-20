Cancellations, postponements, policy changes for March 20

These cancellations, postponements and policy changes have been received by The Journal Gazette's newsroom:

The Capital Improvement Board meeting March 26 has been canceled.

meeting March 26 has been canceled. Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is closing its office to walk-in visits. People in need of assistance are encouraged to call at (260) 484-9560 or toll free at 866-484-9560, email at info@cancer-services.org or visit www.cancer-services.org for assistance. Agency staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Purdue Extension and the Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program have canceled Gardeners Symposium: Spring Brings Flower Power.

and the have canceled Gardeners Symposium: Spring Brings Flower Power. The Northeast Indiana Innovation Center's Ideas@Work entrepreneurial event is rescheduled from April 21 to Oct. 28, 2020.

Ideas@Work entrepreneurial event is rescheduled from April 21 to Oct. 28, 2020. Science Central will temporarily close to the public, and is cancelling all programs, events and outreaches. It hopes to reopen April 15.