    Friday, March 20, 2020 5:10 am

    Man evaluated after standoff

    The Journal Gazette

    Officers reported no injuries after a man barricaded himself inside a home Thursday, while keeping police at bay for several hours.

    Authorities said the standoff began about 5 p.m. at 6409 Margot Way near Maplecrest Road.

    Police said other people were inside the house when the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun.

    Members of the police crisis team spoke with the man for several hours by phone before taking him into custody.

    He was later taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

