Friday, March 20, 2020 5:10 am
Man evaluated after standoff
The Journal Gazette
Officers reported no injuries after a man barricaded himself inside a home Thursday, while keeping police at bay for several hours.
Authorities said the standoff began about 5 p.m. at 6409 Margot Way near Maplecrest Road.
Police said other people were inside the house when the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun.
Members of the police crisis team spoke with the man for several hours by phone before taking him into custody.
He was later taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter