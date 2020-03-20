Man evaluated after standoff

Officers reported no injuries after a man barricaded himself inside a home Thursday, while keeping police at bay for several hours.

Authorities said the standoff began about 5 p.m. at 6409 Margot Way near Maplecrest Road.

Police said other people were inside the house when the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun.

Members of the police crisis team spoke with the man for several hours by phone before taking him into custody.

He was later taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.