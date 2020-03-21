Verbatim: AT&T coronavirus update

AT&T issued the following news release today:

Starting today we will begin to close additional AT&T stores across the nation, significantly reducing our retail footprint to a minimum number of locations required to serve first responders, healthcare workers, government users and our customers. Where possible, we will keep at least one retail location open within a 20-mile radius in urban and suburban areas, and just over a 30-mile radius in rural areas. To locate a retail store that will remain open to serve your area, please visit our store tracker at www.att.com/stores. In addition, wanted to share a few other updates:

Video – Starting today, we’re making over 50 news, entertainment and kids channels free on DIRECTV and U-verse. And we’ll offer additional premium programming over the next few weeks for all video customers—starting with SHOWTIME through March 26. The full list of channels and more can be found under “Expanded Content for Our Video Customers” on the Consumer tab.

Network - Our wireless and wired networks continue to perform well. That said we have seen a more than 25% increase in phone calls as more people are calling friends, family and coworkers to stay connected.

Access from AT&T - We’ve expanded eligibility to Access from AT&T to households participating in the National School Lunch Program and Head Start. We’re also offering new customers Access from AT&T at no charge for the first 60 days. All AT&T consumer home internet wireline customers, as well as Fixed Wireless Internet, can use unlimited internet data.

Business Customers - To keep our business customers connected, we’ve launched six new virtual Command Centers that are enabling the fast delivery of increased bandwidth, new circuits and unified communication services. This will help companies support their employees who are working from home. You can find more here under Businesses.

For our latest updates, please check: https://about.att.com/pages/COVID-19.html