Verbatim: State health officials report 47 new COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Department of Health issued the following news release today:

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today reported 47 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 126 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. Three Hoosiers have died.

In total, 833 Hoosiers have been tested, including 279 who were tested in the last 24 hours.

The new cases involve residents of Allen (3), Clark (3), Delaware (1), Elkhart (1), Greene (1), Hamilton (5), Hancock (1), Harrison (1), Hendricks (2), Howard (1), Johnson (2), Lake (1), LaPorte (1), Marion (22), Scott (1) and Vigo (1) counties. The list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

The dashboard also has been updated to reflect changes in residence for two Hoosiers who were confirmed positive earlier this week. One is a resident of Miami County, not Howard County, and the second is a resident of Johnson County, not Marion County.

Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak may be provided later today.