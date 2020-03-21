Officials warn of possible coronavirus exposure at FWCS

Public health officials have warned hundreds of employees and parents of students at two Fort Wayne schools about possible exposure to the new coronavirus.

In identical letters sent Friday to parents and staff at Forest Park Elementary and Lakeside Middle schools, the Allen County Department of Health said they might have been exposed before schools closed last week amid concerns over COVID-19.

"To err on the side of caution, we would like to bring this potential exposure to your attention and provide further information and guidance to assist you," the letters say.

The messages also ask recipients to "self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days past March 13, which would have been the last exposure day at the school."

That means taking temperatures twice daily and watching for symptoms including coughing and shortness of breath.

Krista Stockman, Fort Wayne Community Schools spokeswoman, said health department officials contacted the school district Friday. FWCS alerted parents and staff via email and phone and text messages, she said.

"If you get a letter like this, it can be scary," Stockman said. "Don't panic about this. That doesn't mean you have (the virus), it doesn't mean you're going to get it."

As of late Friday, there had been 126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Four are in Allen County.

Three patients statewide have died from the virus, and none have been local cases.

