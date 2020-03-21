Standoff ends in morning suicide

A standoff with Fort Wayne police ended in suicide with a woman shooting herself this morning.

Officers were called to a house in the 7300 block of Capri Drive just before 4 a.m. They were told the woman barricaded herself inside the home, said police spokesman Chris Felton.

Members of the crisis team spoke with the woman, he said, but she broke off communication and officers later found her dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Her body was discovered about 8 a.m.

The death remains under investigation and no further information was provided.