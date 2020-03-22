Indiana reports 76 new cases of coronavirus with 201 total

Indiana reported 76 new cases of the coronavirus with the total climbing to 201 cases across Indiana, public health officials announced Sunday.

The latest cases were reported in 22 counties. The highest number was in Marion County, which reported 35 new cases, followed by Hamilton County, which reported eight cases.

Four people in Indiana have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday delayed Indiana’s May 5 primary election until June 2. But he said he would need to see more signs of widespread spread of the virus before taking action such as the governors of California, Illinois and New York state in ordering nearly all residents to stay in their homes.

------

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

The following was released on Sunday, March 22, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today reported 76 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 201 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. Four Hoosiers have died.

A total of 661 results were reported, bringing to 1,494 the number of tests reported to ISDH to date.

The new cases involve residents of Bartholomew (4), Boone (1), Delaware (1), Dubois (1), Floyd (1), Franklin (2), Grant (1), Hamilton (8), Hancock (2), Hendricks (2), Howard (1), Johnson (5), Lake (3), Madison (1), Marion (35), Monroe (1) Morgan (1), Putnam (1), Ripley (1), St. Joseph (2), Scott (1) and Tipton (1) counties. The list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

The dashboard has also been updated to remove a negative case that was incorrectly reported to ISDH as positive from Greene County and to reflect a change in residence that moves one case from Hancock County to Marion County.

Additional updates on the state's response to the COVID-19 outbreak may be provided later today.