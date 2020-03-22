Sunday, March 22, 2020 8:29 am
Allen County Department of Health: Confirmed cases now at 5
The Journal Gazette
Another Allen County resident tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total to five cases, the Allen County Department of Health said today.
The department added that because of the anticipated increase in confirmed cases, they will not be able to provide information on each case. The public is advised to go to the department's website at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19. The updates will be time-stamped to keep the public informed.
The department also said that because of the delay in private lab reporting in the state, that the number of cases reported by the Indiana State Department of Health will not always match Allen County's numbers.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter