Verbatim: Church Order Does Not Include Child Care Services

The following was released on Sunday, March 22, 2020:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (March 22, 2020) – Please note for public clarification: the order regarding church services issued Saturday by the Health Commissioner does not affect child care and day care services operated from those facilities.

Child care and day care facilities are considered essential services according to state guidance and allowed to operate in accordance with any issued Family and Social Services Administration rulings in this regard.

Guidance for such facilities can be found at https://www.in.gov/fssa/carefinder/5761.htm