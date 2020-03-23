Pets of the week

Clyde is a neutered 1-year-old who would do best as the only dog in the home. Because of COVID-19, the shelter is limiting the amount of people in building. For more information, contact Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, 3020 Hillegas Road, call 427-5502.
Allen County SPCA
Cailou is a neutered 3-year-old shorthair/mix. She is friendly, affectionate and a calm companion. To meet Cailou and the other adoptable pets at the Allen County SPCA, 4914 S. Hanna St., call 744-0454 or go to www.acspca.org.
Allen County SPCA
Tupelo is a neutered 2-year-old Boxer. She can take commands and needs to go to a home with no cats. To meet Tupelo and the other adoptable pets at the Allen County SPCA, 4914 S. Hanna St. call 744-0454 or go to www.acspca.org.