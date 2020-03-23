Monday, March 23, 2020 4:11 pm
Tennessee Avenue bridge closure revised
The Journal Gazette
The Tennessee Avenue bridge over the St Joe River will be closed to traffic Thursday for flood wall maintenance, the city of Fort Wayne has announced.
The work had been scheduled for Tuesday, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, contact the city's flood control department at 427-1172.
