Cancellations, postponements, policy changes for March 23

These cancellations, postponements and policy changes have been received by The Journal Gazette's newsroom today:

For the next two weeks, Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative will have limited staff because of the Governor's Stay-At-Home Order. The co-op encourages all members to sign up for a SmartHub account at www.PPEC.coop, which allows online bill payments, energy use monitoring, the ability to report outages and signup for text updates. Members can still pay PPEC electric bills by phone, mail, drop box outside the office or online via SmartHub. To pay by phone, call toll-free 888-220-6482.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Monday it will close to the public all WorkOne centers statewide at the end of the day until further notice.

USDA Service Centers in Indiana will continue to be open for business by phone appointment only and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing.

The 2020 Safe Haven Baby Boxes Banquet scheduled for April 8 has been rescheduled to Aug. 7 at Grand Wayne Center.

The Bill O'Reilly appearance scheduled for June 12 at Embassy Theatre has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 16.

All Indiana appellate court filings must be made electronically or by mail unless specific authorization is granted. The Supreme Court will also postpone its April oral arguments. Local courts may proceed with any matter the courts, in conjunction with their county partners, deem essential or urgent.

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles said expiration dates of registrations, driver's licenses and identification cards will be extended without changing the expiration date printed on documents in an individual's possession, and late fees during a future renewal will be waived. Hoosiers are encouraged to complete transactions online at IN.gov/BMV or by mail-in renewal

Indiana will open a call center to field industry questions about the stay-at-home order. The Critical Industries Hotline will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday to help guide businesses and industries. It can be reached at 877-820-0890 or by emailing covidresponse@iedc.in.gov.

about the stay-at-home order. The Critical Industries Hotline will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday to help guide businesses and industries. It can be reached at 877-820-0890 or by emailing covidresponse@iedc.in.gov. Manchester University has postponed Maegan Pollonais' Songs of the Islands performance, which had been scheduled for 7 p.m. March 26 in the upper level of Jo Young Switzer Center.