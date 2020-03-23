Order to close churches challenged

Elected officials and the leader of a nonprofit conservative group that calls itself a voice for Hoosier families are challenging an order from the Allen County Department of Health to close churches amid concerns about COVID-19.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan issued the order last week, citing state laws giving health departments broad authority to close schools, churches and public gatherings "when considered necessary to prevent and stop epidemics."

But Micah Clark of the American Family Association of Indiana said the order unfairly targets places of worship.

"What concerns me about this is that it appears as if the health department singled out churches, and I am not sure that is constitutional," he said in an email this morning. "It seems as though they heard about some churches trying to comply (with previously set rules on attendance restrictions) and to minister within the 10 group guideline and yet, they were targeted."

McMahan said Saturday the order — effective the next day and until April 11 — was drafted in response to local churches "hoping to gather in small, separated groups for bible study or modified services."

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, wrote in a Facebook post that state lawmakers should examine whether health department officials should be authorized to target churches "going way beyond the guidance issued by the Governor or the President's administration."

"This is a TERRIBLE precedent," the post says.

City Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, wrote in a letter to Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill that "the rights of churches to practice their religious freedoms are under attack here in Allen County." He said the order violates the state constitution, which guarantees the right to worship.

“While we understand people are still in need of spiritual guidance during these difficult times, we need to be sure everyone grasps the importance of social distancing and avoiding any non-essential gatherings,” McMahan said in a statement when the order was issued.

mleblanc@jg.net