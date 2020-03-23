Governor Holcomb issues stay-at-home order from March 25 to April 7

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb delivered a statewide address today to order that Hoosiers remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety. The order is in effect from March 25 to April 7.

“The next two weeks are critical if we are to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we must slow the spread. You must be part of the solution, not the problem,” said Gov. Holcomb.

Similar orders are also called shelter-in-place but the aim is the same – to limit travel and interaction between people which could result in more sick Hoosiers and an overwhelmed health care system.

The latest tally from the Indiana State Department of Health has 259 Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 – up 58 cases from Sunday.

Seven Hoosiers have died, including an Allen County adult over age 60 whose death was announced Sunday by the Allen County Health Department.

A total of 1,960 tests have been reported to ISDH to date, including 466 in the last 24 hours.

Doctors and hospitals have already reported running low on supplies such as masks and gowns to keep health care workers safe.

There are wide exemptions to the order. People can still go to the grocery, pick up medicine and be outside with appropriate distance from people. And many people can still work. Essential businesses and services include but are not limited to grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, police stations, fire stations, hospitals, doctor’s offices, health care facilities, garbage pickup, public transit, and public service hotlines such as SNAP and HIP 2.0. Media are also included.

What can't you do? Go visit a friend, browse the toy aisles, go to the gym, get a manicure.

For more information go to https://www.in.gov/gov/3232.htm