March 23: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Monday, March 23, 2020:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (March 23, 2020) – Another Allen County resident tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, bring the total to six cases.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Due to the anticipated increase in the number of confirmed cases, the Department will not be able to continue providing specific information regarding each individual case.

Because of a delay in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/coronavirus may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers.