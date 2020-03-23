Monday, March 23, 2020 8:59 am
Area food pantries in need of volunteers
Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration is asking Indiana residents to help the state’s food pantries by volunteering.
Many of the state’s food pantries are supported by volunteers older than 60, a statement from the agency said today, and many of them have chosen to stay home during the coronavirus crisis.
The agency is asking anyone who is not vulnerable to volunteer at their local food pantry.
