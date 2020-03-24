Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Nicole Roth, full time employee with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, works on unheeling the roses at Lakeside Park Monday morning. Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Nicole Roth with the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department, works on unheeling roses Monday morning at Lakeside Park. Previous Next Tuesday, March 24, 2020 1:00 am Getting ready Getting ready Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter Submit Top headlines are sent daily Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter