Verbatim: AT&T to give front-line employees bonuses

The following was released on March 24, 2020:

As a communications company, we are dedicated to keeping essential services running – and especially during this critical time. Healthcare providers, our FirstNet first responders, businesses and consumers depend on us to stay connected.

To show our appreciation for our front-line employees, tonight we announced that effective March 25 and until further notice: We’ll pay a 20% bonus above the regular hourly base rate of pay to our union employees – whether they are working from home or at their regular job location.

This bonus will be included in their regular rate-of-pay for purposes of calculating overtime rates. We appreciate our employees’ commitment to our customers - and to each other – and we are grateful to them for the incredible work they are doing to support our country.

You can see more details on this and our other COVID-19 efforts here: https://about.att.com/pages/COVID-19.html.