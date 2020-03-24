Animal Care & Control adoption center to close

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is temporarily closing its adoption center beginning Wednesday with plans to reopen April 8.

The center is urging residents to keep their pets, if possible, during this time, with the exception of animals with severe medical needs, injuries or that pose a safety risk to people and other pets in the home.

Essential staff will still be working to care for the animals, but do not need emergency fosters to house animals. The adoption center had an overwhelming day of adoptions today and as of this afternoon had only two hamsters left in the center.

The business office will remain open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday with limited access to the public. Animal control officers will be responding to emergency calls on weekends and after hours.

Emergency calls can be made to 260-427-1244, option 1, or to 260-499-3000 on weekends and after hours.