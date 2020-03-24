Fort Wayne YMCA offering programs

The Fort Wayne YMCA has put together programs for the community while closed to the general public.

The YMCA has begun offering emergency childcare for healthcare workers from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Life Bridge Church, Love Ministries and three off-site locations in Fort Wayne. A referral is required. Interested health care workers including EMT’s should call the YMCA at 260-449-8474 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. for more information and enrollment options.

The Renaissance Pointe YMCA is offering free meals available two ways. Grab-&-Go Suppers are available from 4 to 6 p.m. at 2323 Bowser Ave. Meals are also delivered to residents in need throughout nearby neighborhoods.

For more information about the YMCA Meal Access program, email amos_norman@fwymca.org. Donations can be made online at fwymca.org/support-y/donate.