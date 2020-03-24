New Haven responds to governor's stay-at-home order

New Haven said today it is following the recommendations and guidelines from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order for the next two weeks.

In a special meeting Monday, New Haven's council adopted procedures for the safety of residents that includes the depositing of funds, approval of claims and a revised sick leave policy, the community said in a statement.

New Haven City Hall will be closing to the general public at the end of business today, the statement said. All essential personnel will continue to report to work. Essential personnel include public safety, department heads, senior staff and all full-time employees. New Haven’s police and fire chiefs will be given latitude to use at their discretion to maintain staffing needs.

Utility customers can make payments at the drop box or online, the statement said.

It said Mayor Steve McMichael is urging New Haven residents to stay at home. If residents need to go out for essential supplies, he urges them to practice social distancing and to wash their hands.

New Haven residents are encouraged to call 260-748-7000 with any questions.