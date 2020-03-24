Tuesday, March 24, 2020 2:35 pm
DeKalb County confirms first coronavirus case
The Journal Gazette
DeKalb County confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus today.
The county is working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health to identify anyone with whom the person was in close contact who might have been exposed, the county said in a statement.
The patient is currently in isolation at home, the statement said. It said the county believes the risk to the public at this time is low.
