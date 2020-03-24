Verbatim: Neighborhood Code Compliance Continues Work to Protect Health & Safety of Neighborhoods

The following was released on Tuesday, March 24, 2020:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – Although Citizens Square is closed to the public, Neighborhood Code Compliance is continuing its work to ensure the health and safety of Fort Wayne neighborhoods.

Officers will focus their efforts on the critical services needed to maintain health and safety, such as sealing open and abandoned properties, responding to dangerous conditions such as collapsing foundations, supporting police officers and firefighters, and ensuring trash and debris are removed from properties.

Because only trash in bins is being collected, Neighborhood Code Compliance will issue orders for residents to dispose of any garbage bags or debris left curbside or elsewhere on their properties. Property owners have ten days from the time an order is issued to remove the trash; after that time a contractor will collect the trash and debris and the property owner will be billed for the service.

“During this emergency we ask residents to do their part and only put trash into trash bins,” said Cindy Joyner, Community Development Director. “It’s important to keep our neighborhoods and commercial properties free from trash and debris in order to control health and safety issues such as rodent and insect infestations.”

As previously announced, all order-to-repair and demolition hearings are suspended until the week of May 3, 2020. Any penalties associated with the hearings are also suspended and all other payments are suspended until the week of May 3.