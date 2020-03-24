Local police likely won't pull drivers over after governor's order

Fort Wayne area law enforcement officers don't plan to pull over drivers to check if they're on essential business in light of Gov. Eric Holcomb's Stay-at-Home order. Instead they're hoping to rely on voluntary cooperation.

"I do not anticipate having to enforce this order," Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed said at a wide-ranging news conference today updating city and county efforts to fight COVID-19.

Reed was echoed by Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux. "It would be unreasonable that a police officer is going to be able to stop every vehicle driving around," he told The Journal Gazette. "This is not a martial law situation."

Holcomb's order takes effect at midnight today and extends until April 7. It asks residents to go out only for work deemed essential and to buy food and medicine and visit the doctor or provide care for family members.

Among essential businesses are grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, police and fire stations, hospitals, doctor's offices and other health-care facilities, child care, laundromats, garbage collection and public transit. Other businesses are also protected, including media, hardware and electronic stores, banks and payday lender, painters, lawyers, accountants and gun shops.

