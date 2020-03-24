Verbatim: City of Fort Wayne and Allen County leaders provide update on community's response to COVID-19

The following was released on Tuesday, March 23, 2020:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – Local government, public safety, and health leaders today came together to provide an update on the community's response to COVID-19.

Participants included Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, Allen County Commissioners Rich Beck, Therese Brown, and Nelson Peters, Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed, Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux, Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan, and Jay Fawver, MD, Parkview Behavioral Health Institute.

With more cases of COVID-19 being confirmed in Allen County, leaders today continued to stress the importance of practicing social distancing, washing hands thoroughly and regularly, using hand sanitizer often, and limiting activities in group settings. The public is reminded to be vigilant and use good judgment as a result of Governor Holcomb's stay-at-home order announced yesterday.

Highlights of the response to the pandemic:

-Police officers and firefighters continue to serve and protect residents, neighborhoods, and businesses with 464 Fort Wayne police officers and 16 in training, 356 Fort Wayne firefighters, 133 Allen County Sheriff's officers, and the volunteer Allen County fire departments.

-911 services and 311 services continue to operate as normal.

-All protocols, policies, and contingencies are in place to respond to all possible scenarios.

-Water filtration plant operation, water pollution control (wastewater) plant operation, water and sewer maintenance field operations, street department functions, garbage and recycling collection, and finance are operating at full capacity to serve the public and those services continue.

The public is encouraged to visit www.cityoffortwayne.org where a community resource page has been created that contains information about COVID-19, local government responses and other organizations that serve the public and how collectively there is help available to those who may need assistance.