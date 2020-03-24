The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, March 24, 2020 12:00 pm

    Accused arsonist to rely on insanity defense

    MATTHEW LEBLANC | The Journal Gazette

    A woman accused of trying to set fire to a duplex on the city's south side will rely on an insanity defense at trial, according to court documents. 

    Adrianna Malone, 21, set ablaze a mattress Jan. 8 at a home at 1926 Lafayette St., police said. She told a firefighter she'd recently been kicked out of her father's home, a probable cause affidavit says. 

    Malone is charged with arson, a Level 4 felony punishable by up to 12 years in prison. 

    Her lawyer filed a notice of mental disease or defect in Allen Superior Court last week. The notice asks a judge to appoint up to three psychologists or psychiatrists to examine Malone. 

    A trial is scheduled May 6. 

    mleblanc@jg.net

