Accused arsonist to rely on insanity defense

A woman accused of trying to set fire to a duplex on the city's south side will rely on an insanity defense at trial, according to court documents.

Adrianna Malone, 21, set ablaze a mattress Jan. 8 at a home at 1926 Lafayette St., police said. She told a firefighter she'd recently been kicked out of her father's home, a probable cause affidavit says.

Malone is charged with arson, a Level 4 felony punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

Her lawyer filed a notice of mental disease or defect in Allen Superior Court last week. The notice asks a judge to appoint up to three psychologists or psychiatrists to examine Malone.

A trial is scheduled May 6.

