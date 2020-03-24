Allen County jobless claims surge

Jobless claims for Allen County residents filing for the first time surged nearly 3,700% last week, figures today from the state show.

Allen County had 3,561 initial claims for the week ending March 21, according to Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

For the week ending March 14, there were just 115 first-time claimants.

Jobless claims are expected to rise substantially with Indiana moving toward being a stay a home state under an order Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Monday, taking effect at 11:59 p.m. today.

That order comes amid the global pandemic as non-essential businesses prepare to shut down to slow the spread of Coronavirus.

While groceries, pharmacies and dollar stores have in the past few weeks announced plans to add hundreds or thousands of jobs in Indiana, many workers have been sidelined as some businesses proactively scaled back. Some employers, however, have announced employees will be paid for at least two weeks amid the crisis.

