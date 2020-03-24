Verbatim: Health Department Announces 5 New COVID-19 Deaths, Updates Statewide Case Count

The following was released on Tuesday, March 24, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today reported 107 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 365 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. Twelve Hoosiers have died.

A total of 2,931 tests have been reported to ISDH to date, up from 1,960 on Monday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 51. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

The dashboard also has been updated to remove a previously counted case in Hancock County that was erroneously reported to ISDH as a positive and to shift the county of residence for three others, giving Brown County its first case, moving one case from Hancock to Hamilton County and moving a Wayne County case to Fayette County.

Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak may be provided later today.