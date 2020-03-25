Wednesday, March 25, 2020 4:22 pm
Northeast Indiana Works: List of employers seeking workers
The Journal Gazette
Below is the most up-to-date list of employers staff at Northeast Indiana Works and WorkOne Northeast are currently working with to recruit employees. Generally speaking, interested individuals should go to the employer's website and follow instructions.
- Indiana University Health
- Parkview Health
- Lutheran Life Villages (27)
- Meijer (30)
- Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana (90)
- Angel Corps (10)
- Home Nursing Services (10)
- Christian Care Retirement Community
- Purdue University Fort Wayne (24)
- American Red Cross (20)
- CVS Huntington (3)
- CVS Wabash (2)
- Walgreens Wabash (2)
- Express Employment Professionals (8)
- Walmart Distribution Center (17)
- Walmart Wabash Retail (30)
- Walmart Huntington Retail (20)
- Sam's Club (12)
- Menards Angola (30)
- Echo Lake Foods
- Ecolab
- Eagle Care (Avalon Village)
- Life Care Center of LaGrange
- Advance Auto Parts
- Kroger
- Ciocca Cleaning and Restoration
- Cintas
- Pizza Hut
- Aperion Care
- Knowledge Services
- ResCare
- Trilogy Health Services
- Casey's General Stores
- Chandler Place
- Valero Renewable
- Accugear – Manufacturing
- Tecta America (4)
- Frontier Communication (5)
- Five Star Senior Living (4)
- Kaman Industrial Technologies (2)
- Gordon Food Service (2)
- DaVita (1)
- Sherwin-Williams (10)
- TRC Environmental (2)
- Coca-Cola Bottling Company (1)
- UNFI (Supervalu) (20)
- Family Dollar Distribution Center (10)
- XPO (7)
- New Horizons Baking Company (15)
- Manpower (30)
- Western Consolidated Technologies (5)
- Team Quality Services (5)
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital (10)
- Dart (4)
- Accel (5)
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter