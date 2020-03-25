The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, March 25, 2020 4:12 pm

    Arrest made in 2002 fatal stabbing

    JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne homicide detectives arrested a 33-year-old former city resident in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, today on a murder charge in the 2002 stabbing death of Stacy Degrandchamp. 

    Detectives Brian Martin and Ben MacDonald traveled to Fond du Lac and arrested Holly Boisvert with the help of Fond du Lac police. 

    Degrandchamp was stabbed to death Aug. 15, 2002. Fort Wayne detectives spent a year reviewing evidence, conducting forensic testing and interviewing multiple witnesses in several states, including Boisvert. A murder warrant was issued Tuesday. 

    Boisvert is being held in Fond du Lac, awaiting extradition, police said. 

    jduffy@jg.net

