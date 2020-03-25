Verbatim: Blue Jacket offers custom cleaning and disinfection services to local non-profits Free of chargeGE

The following was released on Wednesday, March 25, 2020:

Blue Jacket is offering disinfecting and sanitation cleaning services — Free of charge — to 501c3 nonprofits in the Greater Fort Wayne area, thanks to the first "Rapid Innovation Grant" announced by The Foellinger Foundation, released Wednesday, March 25.

These grants are designed to reward organizations who come up with a “bold and creative idea to address local issues related to the pandemic.”

This service provides Blue Jacket workers an opportunity to continue working in lieu of being laid off.

“We find that the lives of the folks who come through our Career Academy program are enriched through stable employment, something that in too many cases is interrupted right now with the shelter in place orders because of Covid-19,” said Blue Jacket Director of Marketing Brad Saleik. “What has occurred over the last week of planning, due in large part to the generosity and problem-solving hearts and mindset of The Foellinger Foundation, is a wonderful case of ‘necessity being the mother of invention.’”

To be eligible for this free, first-come first-serve service, a 501c3 nonprofit must be located in the Greater Fort Wayne area. Blue Jacket is offering a one-time deep clean for organizations in a temporary shutdown situation or ongoing disinfection to those organizations remaining open such as halfway houses, shelters or food banks. All services will be customized to the needs of the organization.

“Blue Jacket's innovative approach to problem-solving benefits not just their own clientele, but strengthens and increases the safety of the nonprofits they’ll serve. Inventive ideas like this are precisely what we're seeking to support through the Innovative Rapid Grant opportunity,” said Cheryl Taylor, Foellinger Foundation President.

This is on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be scheduled through Blue Jacket by calling 744-1900 or emailing Heather Maley at hmaley@bluejacketinc.org.