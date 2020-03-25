Verbatim: ﻿Huntington County Community Foundation and United Way of Huntington County Create Local Relief Fund

The following was released on Wednesday, March 25, 2020:

HUNTINGTON, IN - The Huntington County Community Foundation and United Way of Huntington County have teamed up to commit $25,000 each towards the creation of the Huntington County Emergency Relief Fund to help support those in our community that will be most affected by the health and economic effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

For every $1 donated to the Fund, the Community Foundation and United Way will provide a $2 for $1 match up to $25,000. This match triples the impact of your donation and helps our local communities across Huntington County to continue to provide essential services during this time of hardship and uncertainty.

Contributions to the Fund can be made by check payable to the Community Foundation with Emergency Relief Fund in the memo line or online at www.huntingtonccf.org/relief. 100% of contributions to this fund (minus credit card transaction fees) will be utilized to support local organizations who are on the frontlines responding to this challenge.

The Community Foundation and United Way are committed to being stable partners alongside our community as we all come together to address this challenge. Please share your needs by responding to United Way’s COVID-19 Needs Survey found at https://forms.gle/RZewdeHeV4bs1n998. Your response will help allocate resources to where they are needed most.

Over these next few weeks, we encourage all Huntington County residents to support our first responders, store workers, businesses, nonprofits, senior citizens, friends, families and neighbors. We will persevere through this challenge together through kindness, generosity and love for one another.

We also encourage all Huntington County residents to follow the most recent federal, state and local guidelines regarding coronavirus (COVID-19):

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

Indiana State Department of Health

https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/

24/7 Call Center: 877-826-0011

Huntington County Department of Health

https://www.facebook.com/Huntingtonhealth/

Huntington County Government

https://www.huntington.in.us/

Additional Information

The Community Foundation and United Way offices located at 356 W. Park Dr., Huntington, IN 46750 will be closed through April 7, 2020. Staff will continue to work and will be available via phone and email during this time.

Matt Ditzler, Executive Director

Huntington County Community Foundation

matt@huntingtonccf.org

(260) 356-8878

Kyle Metzger, President and CEO

United Way of Huntington County

kmetzger@huntingtonunitedway.com

(260) 356-6160