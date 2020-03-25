Verbatim: AG Curtis Hill: What to do if you bought a ticket for an event canceled

The following was released on Wednesday, March 25, 2020:

Attorney General Curtis Hill today offered guidance to consumers who purchased tickets to events that have been canceled or postponed in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Hoosiers who were looking forward to gathering with friends and enjoying concerts, sporting events and other activities with their peers have surely been disappointed by this wave of cancellations and postponements,” Attorney General Hill said. “To make the best of this difficult situation, we want to help consumers obtain any refunds or other remedies that are available to them.”

If you have issues securing remedies promised by the entity from which you bought your tickets, the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division may be able to help you. Here’s what consumers should know:

Consumers who purchased tickets for events should consult the terms and conditions of their purchases to determine whether the purchases are refundable. If you are not sure, contact the venue where you purchased the ticket in an effort get the remedy you are looking for.

In circumstances where the terms being offered by the entity are not what was previously advertised, report those issues to the Attorney General using our online complaint form.

Consumers who see unexpected charges related to a cancellation should first contact the company. If that is not successful, contact your credit card company. Then file a complaint with the Attorney General using our online complaint form.

If you have questions for the Office’s Consumer Protection Division, you may call 1-800-382-5516.

For up-to-date information about the coronavirus pandemic, please visit the Indiana State Department of Health website at www.in.gov/coronavirus/. You may also call the department 24/7 at 1-877-826-0011.