Verbatim: City of New Haven Updates Waste Collection Due to COVID-19

The following was released on Wednesday, March 25, 2020:

New Haven, Indiana – The City of New Haven is updating waste collection protocol to follow public health guidelines. These restrictions are being instituted by refuse hauling companies across the nation to protect workers and the community to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Effective immediately, garbage and recycling crews will collect only Republic Services issued containers.

Workers will not pick up additional personal containers, yard waste, bags, boxes or bulk items. Temporarily, we are suspending the large item and bulk sticker program. Also, the city’s first full week monthly bulk item program has been suspended temporarily for April and possibly May. Please do not place any items at your curb that do not fit in the 96-gallon dumpster as they will not be picked up.

The city will be hosting a self-serve spring clean-up day on May 2, 2020. The City will have a dumpster available in the parking lot of City Hall. Further details will be posted on the City’s website and Facebook page. We will work on rescheduling the city-wide clean-up day for later this year.

CONTACT

New Haven: We have many government services available online at www.newhaven.in.gov including utility bill payments, permitting and access to City Council and Board of Public Works meetings.

If you have any questions or non-emergency issue, please contact the City of New Haven at (260) 748-7000 or by email at info@newhaven.in.gov.

We appreciate the public support and patience as we prepare and navigate this ever-changing situation. Be sure to visit the City of New Haven Facebook page for updated information.

For further information, please contact Deb-Anne Smith at the Mayor’s Office at 748-7072.