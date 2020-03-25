Verbatim: Foellinger Foundation Awards First Innovative Rapid Grant

The following was released on Wednesday, March 25, 2020:

Foellinger Foundation announced the first Innovative Rapid Grant has been awarded to Blue Jacket.

Earlier this week, the Foundation indicated it had allocated up to $100,000 for nonprofit organizations with a bold and creative idea to address local issues related to the pandemic. Eligible Allen County nonprofits may apply for an Innovative Rapid Grant up to $25,000. Blue Jacket has received the first Innovative Rapid Grant in the amount of $25,000.

Blue Jacket is offering custom cleaning and disinfecting services to local 501c3 nonprofit organizations free of charge. This service provides Blue Jacket workers an opportunity to continue working in lieu of being laid off. To be eligible for this free, first-come first-serve service, a 501c3 nonprofit must be located in the Greater Fort Wayne area. Blue Jacket is offering a one-time deep clean for organizations in a temporary shutdown situation or ongoing disinfection to those organizations remaining open such as halfway houses, shelters or food banks.

For more information about Blue Jacket's custom cleaning and disinfecting service, call (260) 744-1900 or email Heather Maley, Operations Manager (hmaley@bluejacketinc.org).

“Blue Jacket's innovative approach to problem-solving benefits not just their own clientele, but strengthens and increases the safety of the nonprofits they’ll serve. Inventive ideas like this are precisely what we're seeking to support through the Innovative Rapid Grant opportunity,” said Cheryl Taylor, Foellinger Foundation President.

Please see Foellinger Foundation's website for other Critical Response Grant opportunities (foellinger.org/covid19).