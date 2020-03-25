Verbatim: Meijer temporarily asks customers to refrain from bringing reusable bags into stores

The following was released on Wednesday, March 25, 2020:

Meijer is asking customers at all its stores throughout the Midwest to refrain from shopping with reusable bags, unless they are using the Meijer Shop & Scan service.

Who: Meijer, a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 248 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.

This change is part of the retailer’s ongoing efforts to ensure Meijer team members can do their jobs in the safest manner while ensuring the most sanitary conditions possible in its stores.

When and Where: Reusable bag changes are effective immediately at all Meijer stores.