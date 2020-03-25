Community answers call to sew masks

Cars were lined up by 8:30 a.m. today on the Parkview Health campus as residents answered the call to sew masks to protect health-care professionals from the virus that causes COVID-19.

Parkview Health spokeswoman Jessica Foor called the response "overwhelming."

"They're already out of the kits we handed out today," she said this morning. "Cars were lined up out to the street."

Those with sewing machines who couldn't get a kit shouldn't worry -- staff members are making more, Foor said.

