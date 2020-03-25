Verbatim: Essential Businesses – Gov. Holcomb's Executive Order

The following was released on Tuesday, March 24, 2020:

Dear Hoosiers,

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation's business and industry hotline is receiving a high volume of inquiries. We are working to respond to these inquiries as soon as possible to provide insight or guidance on essential businesses based on Gov. Holcomb's Executive Order 20-08 issued March 23, 2020.

This Executive Order mandates Hoosiers remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety. The order is in effect from March 25 to April 7.

We urge businesses, employees and the general public to please review the details and resources provided below:

If you're an employee, please check with the leadership of your company for any additional information regarding whether they qualify as an essential or non-essential business.

If you are a business/employer please review Gov. Holcomb's Executive Order here, which outlines essential functions. Essential businesses are outlined beginning on page 5.

If you have general questions regarding the Executive Order, view the FAQ page here.

We understand that while the Executive Order highlights a wide variety of businesses, it does not address every type of business or industry. We encourage businesses to review the Executive Order and to consider if their service or product meets the basic threshold of an essential business, which:

Contributes to the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences and essential businesses deemed essential in the Executive Order.

The primary purpose of the Governor's Executive Order is to protect Hoosiers and request they remain at home to combat the spread of COVID-19. While not every service or business is explicitly outlined, we recommend businesses take a "common sense" approach to determining if your business contributes to the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences and businesses deemed essential.

Employees of essential businesses are not required to provide any documentation. Law enforcement will not be stopping drivers on their way to and from work, traveling for an essential activity such as going to the grocery store, or just taking a walk.

For non-essential businesses and Hoosiers impacted by this ongoing public health emergency, we encourage you to visit iedc.in.gov/response to explore resources available to you.

General questions from the public or healthcare provider inquiries about COVID-19 may be directed to the ISDH COVID-19 Call Center at the toll-free number 877-826-0011 (available 24/7) or email epiresource@isdh.in.gov.

We appreciate your patience.

Thank you,

IEDC Response Team