Isolated thunderstorms expected tonight

Isolated thunderstorms are expected mainly south of U.S. 30 this evening in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, and could produce locally heavy rainfall and small hail, the National Weather Service said today.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected from Friday evening through Saturday night, the weather service said. It said the rain could result in flooding of poor-drainage areas and lead to rises on area rivers and streams. Hail is possible throughout the period, it said, with damaging wind gusts possible Saturday.

Strong winds are expected late Saturday night through Sunday, with wind gusts up to 45 mph possible, the weather service said.