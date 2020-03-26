The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, March 26, 2020 4:04 pm

    Till Road closure extended

    The Journal Gazette

    The Till Road closure to through traffic between Lima and Bethel roads has been extended to April 6 while crews perform sewer work, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    A detour uses Lima, Wallen and Huguenard roads, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 260-427-6155.

     

