Thursday, March 26, 2020 4:04 pm
Till Road closure extended
The Journal Gazette
The Till Road closure to through traffic between Lima and Bethel roads has been extended to April 6 while crews perform sewer work, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A detour uses Lima, Wallen and Huguenard roads, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 260-427-6155.
