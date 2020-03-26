Artists wanted for area mural walls

Calling all artists...

The Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc., are asking artists to apply for the Artist and Mentorship Programs as part of an 11-day "Make It Your Own Mural Fest" scheduled Sept. 8-18. The festival is billed as a first-of-its-kind for Indiana.

Murals will be created throughout these 11 counties: Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley. Program applications are available at www.NEImuralfestival.com and are open through the end of May.

Artists can apply for up to two locations or counties. Artists are also asked to download an Artist Toolkit, one for each county, to study the county's unique story, research the wall location specifications and submit up to two concepts that resonate with the county's past, present and future.

“We are searching for international, national and regional artists to submit their designs for Make It Your Own Mural Fest,” said Alex Hall, founder of Art this Way and owner of AH Public Spaces Consulting. “These large-scale murals are pieces of public art that will last for years...Our goal as organizers is to celebrate unique artistic styles and also demonstrate the powerful impact large-scale murals can have on community pride and quality of life.”