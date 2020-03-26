Whitley reports first novel coronavirus case

A Whitley County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the first in the county to do so, the county health department said today.

All contacts with the person, who was not identified, are being notified to observe for symptoms and to isolate themselves until April 7, the health department said in a statement.

Symptoms may include a fever, coughing, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, the statement said. It said anyone experiencing such symptoms should contact a physician or a hospital emergency department; if visiting either, call in advance before arrival.