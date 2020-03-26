Convicted killer gets 45 years in deadly robbery

Juan J. Molina likely will spend the rest of his life in prison for stabbing a 75-year-old woman to death last year.

Molina, 62, pleaded guilty to murder in the May 14 slaying of Sally Ann Duncan-Sanders inside her Lincolndale Avenue home, and he was sentenced this morning to 45 years behind bars.

In court, he said it was a robbery gone wrong.

Indiana sentencing guidelines require those convicted of serious felonies to serve at least 75% of their sentences. For Molina, that means he will spend nearly 34 years in prison.

Duncan-Sanders filed a report in early 2019 about a suspicious person and when police arrived, Molina was there, according to court documents. Molina said at the time he had been with the woman's grandson and was helping the grandson remove property from Duncan-Sanders' home, the documents say.

Months later, a woman who had gone to Lincolndale Avenue with Molina told police she saw him covered in blood and carrying a knife, a probable cause affidavit says. The woman drove him to a garage where he apparently lived, and Molina changed clothes and put away the knife, investigators said.

