Man gets 25 years in violent burglary

A man who police said kicked in the door to his ex-girlfriend's home and shot another man in the neck was ordered today to spend 25 years in prison.

Carlos Avila Jr., 22, had been charged with attempted murder, burglary resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon in the July 4 attack. He pleaded guilty to the burglary charge March 2 — the day his trial was to begin.

Judge Fran Gull sentenced Avila this morning in Allen Superior Court, and the other charges were dismissed.

The ex-girlfriend told police she had dated Avila for a month but had broken up with him when he showed up early at her apartment. Javis Asher was shot in the neck after "fighting words were exchanged," according to court documents.

