Thursday, March 26, 2020 11:02 am
Section of South Street closure extended
The Journal Gazette
The closure on South Street in Monroeville between Short Street and Indiana 101/Main Street has been extended while crews install a water main and replace the storm sewer, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
The road is scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m. April 6, the highway department said in its notice.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter