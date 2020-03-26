Verbatim: Health Department announces 3 new COVID-19 deaths, updates statewide case count

The following was released on Thursday, March 26, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced today that 170 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 645 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total. Seventeen Hoosiers have died.

A total of 4,651 tests have been reported to ISDH to date, up from 3,356 on Wednesday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 67, while Hamilton, Johnson and Lake counties each had 12. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

The dashboard also has been updated to remove one duplicate case from Marion County, remove one false positive from Hamilton County and move one Hamilton County case to Marion County based on updated county of residence information provided to ISDH.

Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak may be provided later today.