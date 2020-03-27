Verbatim: Kroger provides new jobs to 23,500 workers

Kroger's Central Division issued this news release today:

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) -- The Kroger Family of Companies (NYSE: KR) today announced it has recently provided new career opportunities to more than 23,500 workers nationwide, including those from the hardest-hit sectors such as restaurants, hotels and food service distributors. Kroger plans to hire an additional 20,000 workers over the next several weeks to help it continue to provide fresh food and useful supplies to communities across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Kroger Central Division, serving primarily Indiana and Illinois, each store needs as many as 35 new associates. Division recruiters have hired 275 people in just the last three days. Hundreds more applicants will join the company in the days ahead. Other job seekers are invited to talk with recruiters at their local stores or apply online at jobs.kroger.com.

“Kroger’s top priority continues to be uplifting our associates and serving our communities, whether that’s by ensuring customers always can find food and products on our shelves or by providing a nearly immediate job opportunity to help an unemployed person begin working again,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “During this time of uncertainty, Kroger is committed to remaining a constant. We have a responsibility to our associates, customers and communities, and we will continue to be here…for any need.”

Kroger initiated its expedited hiring process two weeks ago to shorten the time between application and employment, onboarding new hires in an average of 72 hours. Kroger’s human resources leaders are working seven days a week to quickly interview and recruit new talent that can uplift the company’s culture and Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit.

Additionally, Kroger is forming employment partnerships with local, regional and national businesses from the most-affected industries to create a shared-resource model to temporarily flex employees to Kroger roles, ensuring the food supply chain continues without disruption. Current partners include Frisch’s, Marriott International, McLane Foodservice, Shamrocks Food, Sodexo, SodexoMAGIC, Sysco, Thunderdome Restaurant Group, US Foods and VF Corporation.