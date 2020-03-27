Verbatim: Offenders producing face masks, gowns

Gov. Eric Holcomb's office issued this news release today:

INDIANAPOLIS -- Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced offenders at the Miami Correctional Facility are producing face masks, personal protection gowns, face shields and hand sanitizer to be used in the fight against COVID-19.

“I’m pleased to have the Department of Correction joining the ranks of Hoosier businesses, large and small, stepping forward in the fight against COVID-19. Production of these items will lessen the strain on the supply chain, leaving more of these products available for Hoosiers,” Gov. Holcomb said.

After the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the State of Indiana, the Department of Correction changed the mission of Indiana Correctional Industry’s (ICI) production lines at Miami Correctional Facility from offender uniforms to the production of protective equipment. This week, ICI stood up two production lines that are producing 200 protection gowns and 200 masks per day. Additionally, the shop is currently in production of 650 12-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer.

The Department of Correction plans to repurpose another production line at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility to expand the production of protective equipment.

The personal protective equipment (PPE) being made by offenders will be used by first responders and in Department of Correction facilities to allow traditional PPE to remain available for health care workers.

See pool video of the PPE production at Miami Correctional by clicking here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k4oU6ohnIwWARHnWXLUNvPRudAqQHwPr/view

