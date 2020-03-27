Flash flood watch: Allen, 11 other northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio counties

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch from midnight tonight through Saturday morning for a 12-county area of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, including Allen County.

Showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain are expected to develop tonight into Saturday morning, the weather service said. It said the storms may be capable of producing 1 inch to 1 3/4 inches of rain, with localized higher amounts.

The rain may result in flooding of poor-drainage areas, and rapid runoff may cause rapid rises on area streams, creeks and rivers, the weather service said. It said residents should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.