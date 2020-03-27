Thunderstorms with heavy rain expected later today

Thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected this afternoon and evening in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said today.

An isolated severe storm with large hail or strong wind gusts is possible, the weather service said.

It said thunderstorms and heavy rain are also expected Saturday and Saturday night, and the rain could cause flooding of areas with poor drainage and cause rises on area rivers and streams.

The primary hazard with the Saturday storms is hail, but damaging wind gusts are also possible, the weather service said. Strong winds up to 45 mph are expected late Saturday night through Sunday.